Mission & scope

Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3) is a new, fully gold open access journal, owned and published by the Geological Society of London using the systems and services of Frontiers Media.

ES3 is dedicated to the publication of timely and topical research of high importance across the breadth of the geosciences.

The journal has a special focus on cross-disciplinary research that showcases the relevance of geoscience to sustainability in society. The journal welcomes contributions, which explores challenges such as:

Climate change – past, present and future

Energy transition, decarbonisation and critical materials

Hazards and risk – prediction, mitigation and reduction

Urban development and land-use dynamics

Habitable planet – terrestrial and extra-terrestrial life

Holocene-Anthropocene interface

Big data, data science and mathematical modelling

Sustainable and responsible natural resource management

Geohealth – the intersection of geoscience and health

Earth systems science – natural and social science interaction

Monitoring change – advances in technology and instrumentation

Geoscience communication and ethics

The journal is also concerned with broad research from across the geosciences. Subjects include but are not limited to: