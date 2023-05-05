Main content
Mission & scope
Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3) is a new, fully gold open access journal, owned and published by the Geological Society of London using the systems and services of Frontiers Media.
ES3 is dedicated to the publication of timely and topical research of high importance across the breadth of the geosciences.
The journal has a special focus on cross-disciplinary research that showcases the relevance of geoscience to sustainability in society. The journal welcomes contributions, which explores challenges such as:
- Climate change – past, present and future
- Energy transition, decarbonisation and critical materials
- Hazards and risk – prediction, mitigation and reduction
- Urban development and land-use dynamics
- Habitable planet – terrestrial and extra-terrestrial life
- Holocene-Anthropocene interface
- Big data, data science and mathematical modelling
- Sustainable and responsible natural resource management
- Geohealth – the intersection of geoscience and health
- Earth systems science – natural and social science interaction
- Monitoring change – advances in technology and instrumentation
- Geoscience communication and ethics
The journal is also concerned with broad research from across the geosciences. Subjects include but are not limited to:
- Biogeoscience
- Energy, exploration and resource geoscience
- Engineering geology, hydrogeology and environmental geoscience
- Geochemistry, geochronology and isotope geology
- Quaternary geology, geomorphology and landscape evolution
- Geophysics (geodynamics, seismology and geomagnetism)
- Marine geoscience and paleoceanography
- Metamorphic and igneous geology
- Paleobiology and paleoenvironments
- Planetary geoscience
- Sedimentology and stratigraphy
- Structural geology and tectonics
- Volcanology
Facts
Short name
Earth Sci. Syst. Soc.
Abbreviation
esss
Electronic ISSN
2634-730X
Indexed in
1Science, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, CLOCKSS, CNKI Scholar, CrossRef, DeepGreen, Dimensions, DOAJ, EBSCO, Figshare, GeoRef, Google Scholar, Jisc, MyScienceWork, OpenAIRE, Semantic Scholar, Sherpa/Romeo
Chief Editor: Kathryn Goodenough, British Geological Survey, The Lyell Centre, United Kingdom
PMCID: NA
Submission
Earth Science, Systems and Society welcomes submissions of the following article types: Original Research, Review, Perspective, Correction, Editorial, Letter to the Editor, and Special.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to Earth Science, Systems and Society, where they are peer-reviewed.
Open Access Statement
Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3) provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: ES3 is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as the Australian Research Council (Australia), as well as other funders, are fully compatible with publishing in ES3. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright Statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in ES3 retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by ES3 or the Geological Society of London which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees the publisher may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3) article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. ES3 only applies the most rigorous and unbiased reviews, as established in the ES3 review guidelines.
Contact
Chief Editor: Kathryn Goodenough, British Geological Survey,
The Lyell Centre, United Kingdom
Twitter: @kmgoodenough
Editorial Office For queries regarding Special Issues, Editorial Board
applications, and journal development.
The Geological Society Publishing House
Unit 7 Brassmill Enterprise Centre
Brassmill Lane
Bath BA1 3JN
UK
IT HelpDesk
Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10
Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01