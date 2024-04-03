Funding Support

Through Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3), the Geological Society aims to support the principles and practices of open science, including access to research and responsible data sharing.

The Journal's article processing charges (APCs) are set to cover the costs associated with publishing and benchmarked to facilitate a route to publication. Where funding is available, authors are asked to cover the APC in order to support the Journal.

Through a program of APC waivers and discounts, further assistance is available for authors with limited access to Open Access (OA) funding. ES3 supports APC funding for authors in the following ways:

Standard APC discounts:

- Fellows of the Geological Society are eligible for an APC discount of 25%.

- Research4Life: corresponding authors based in countries classified as ‘Group A’ and ‘Group B’ (via R4L) are eligible for a full APC waiver.

To find out more and state your eligibility, please contact the Journal's Editorial Office: Editorialoffice@escubed.org

Institutional agreements:

The Geological Society's collaboration with Frontiers facilitates access to funding for authors at an institutional level. To find out more about whether your institution has an OA agreement with Frontiers (and ES3), please visit the following page: www.frontiersin.org/about/institutional-membership

Authors may also wish to consult institutional Librarian / OA Officer (or equivalent) for further advice on institutional funding for OA publishing.

Discretionary waivers and discounts:

The Geological Society has capacity to support a limited number of discretionary APC waivers and discounts for ES3. To find out more and apply for a waiver, please see the: waiver request form.

To note: priority will be given to early career researchers and authors without access to funding via funder or institutional routes.

The Geological Society has established ES3 as a not-for-profit endeavour. Surplus funds support the Journal's program of waivers discounts and the Society's broader program of activities.

For more information about APCs, please refer to the: Publishing Fees page.