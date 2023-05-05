Contact Editorial Office

The Geological Society Publishing House

Unit 7 Brassmill Enterprise Centre

Brassmill Lane

Bath BA1 3JN

UK

For all queries regarding manuscripts in Review and potential conflicts of interest, please contact journal@escubed.org

For queries regarding Special Issues, Editorial Board applications, and journal development, please contact editorialoffice@escubed.org

IT HelpDesk

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

For technical issues, please visit our Help Center, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@escubed.org