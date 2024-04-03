Why Publish in Earth Science, Systems and Society (ES3)?

Thorough, Unbiased, Fast and Transparent Review

The ES3 review process is unbiased, efficient and transparent:

The ES 3 review template ensures that the review process is comprehensive and objective.

The real-time interaction between the author and the reviewer speeds up the review process enabling research findings to be published timely.

The reviewers' identities, which remain confidential throughout the review process, are revealed upon article publication and the reviewers are acknowledged for their work and their contribution to the publication.

Copyright Retention

As an author you retain the copyright of your articles (except for any third-party images etc). You may in general reproduce copies of your articles in any way you choose and freely disseminate these as reprints or electronically, as long as the original publication is fully cited. For instance, your published article can (with the full citation) be posted on your personal or institutional homepage, emailed to friends and colleagues, printed, archived in a collection, distributed on CD-ROM, quoted in the press, translated or distributed in any other way to as many people and as often as you wish. All ES3 articles are Open Access and distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits the use, distribution, and reproduction in other forums, provided the original authors and source are credited.

Article Promotion

Articles are widely promoted through email alerts and, when appropriate, press releases, further increasing the accessibility and spreading of every research work.