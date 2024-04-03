Article Types

The article types below are accepted for submission to this journal.

ES3 offers multiple article types to maximize your options for disseminating your work.

Please ensure that any manuscript you submit to conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to the general ES3 article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.

All ES3 articles are peer-reviewed, receive a DOI, are citable, published in PDF and HTML format, and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.

ARTICLE TYPES

Original Research

Communications of original research, of any length that is justified by the content. Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. As standard, Original Research articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with A-type articles.

Review

Overview of a subject field of any length. Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Ideally, reviews present a complete overview of the state of the art (not merely a summary of the literature), and can include: different schools of thought or controversies; fundamental concepts, issues, and problems; current research gaps, and potential developments in the field. As standard, Review articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with A-type articles.

Special

Expedited communications of research of high importance. A word count of 3,000 words is recommended as an upper limit for these articles. As standard, Letter / Special articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with C-type articles.

Perspective

Commentaries putting published articles in the context of the wider research and its meaning for society. Generally, perspective articles present a brief viewpoint on a specific area of investigation, and can include: a discussion of current advances and future directions; presentation of the authors’ perspective; accurate presentation and citations of other authors’ work, as relevant; original data (optional) as well as personal insights and opinions. A word count of 3,000 words is recommended as an upper limit for Perspective articles. As standard, Perspective articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with B-type articles.

Editorial

Editorials convey to the reader the aims and objectives of the research that pertains to the Special Issue theme, as well as placing it in a broader context. Ideally, an Editorial should present the contributing articles of the Special Issue but should not be a mere table of contents. A word count of 2,000 words is recommended as an upper limit for these articles – subject to flexibility depending on the number of articles submitted to the Special Issue. As standard, Editorial articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with C-type articles.

Letter to the Editor

Letters to the Editor contain brief descriptions of novel and important findings, unusual clinical observations, or conclusions, or may refer to recently published articles in the journal. Letters to the Editor usually refer either to a) a critical analysis of an article previously published in the journal, b) an article or clinical issue that is of general interest to the readership of the journal, or c) a brief report of clinical or research findings adequate to the journal’s scope. Letters to the Editor are considered for publication provided they do not contain material that is under consideration or published elsewhere. Letters to the Editor have a maximum word count of 1,000. Letters to the Editor articles carry an article processing charge (APC) consistent with C-type articles.

Correction

Corrigendum/Addendum: should authors notice errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a correction online. The correction must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g. sections, sentence, figure) of the manuscript being revised or corrected. All authors of the original paper need to agree to the request for changes. The contribution to the field statement should be used to clearly state the reason for the Correction. Depending on the extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review. Authors are informed that requests for changes beyond that described here may not be accepted for publication. Erratum: should authors notice differences between their approved galley proofs and the final published article, thus leading to errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a request for erratum to the Production Office (production@escubed.org), clearly specifying the error and the correct information.

Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs):

Article Type APC Original Research, Review Category A - US$ 1,950 Perspective Category B - US$ 1,500 Editorial, Special, Letter to the Editor Category C - US$ 1,000

For more information on ES3's program of waivers and discounts, please refer to the: Funding Support page.

To apply for a waiver, please see the Journal's waiver request form: https://frontiers.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6fJxa6ZJu6LhgBn