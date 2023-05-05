Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs):

Article Type APC Original Research, Review Category A - US$ 1,950 Perspective Category B - US$ 1,500 Editorial, Special, Letter to the Editor Category C - US$ 1,000

For more information on ES3's program of waivers and discounts, please refer to the: Funding Support page.

To apply for a waiver, please see the Journal's waiver request form: https://frontiersin.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b3GErA8S4YvMdgy