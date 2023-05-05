Publishing Fees
Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs):
Article Type
APC
Original Research, Review
Category A - US$ 1,950
Perspective
Category B - US$ 1,500
Editorial, Special, Letter to the Editor
Category C - US$ 1,000
For more information on ES3's program of waivers and discounts, please refer to the: Funding Support page.
To apply for a waiver, please see the Journal's waiver request form: https://frontiersin.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b3GErA8S4YvMdgy